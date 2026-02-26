PATRIOTIC FRONT REJECTS “BUREAUCRATIC INTERFERENCE, “SAYS PARTY REMAINS STRONG





By Jack Makayi



Lusaka 25th February 2026



The Patriotic Front (PF) has issued a strongly worded statement accusing unnamed actors of engaging in “propaganda and psychological warfare” aimed at undermining the party’s legitimacy and readiness.





In the statement released by the party leadership, PF maintained that it derives its authority from the Zambian people rather than from administrative institutions such as the Registrar of Societies or other government offices.





“The Patriotic Front is not a creation of the Registrar of Societies, nor of the police, nor of any Ministry,” the statement read. “It was built by the sweat ,sacrifices,and voters of millions of citizens.”





The former ruling party suggested that efforts are being made to shift political competition away from public support and toward what it described as bureaucratic technicalities and delays. While the statement did not directly name any institutions or individuals, it implied that certain processes were being used to weaken the opposition.





PF further asserted that it remains the “single strongest opposition force in Zambia today,” adding that its legal team and leadership are handling ongoing administrative matters with confidence.





The party also referenced past challenges, including arrests and alleged persecution of its leaders, stating that such experiences have strengthened rather than weakened its structures.





Political analysts note that the statement comes amid heightened political activity and growing debate over party structures and compliance processes in the country. However, government officials have not publicly responded to the specific allegations raised in the PF statement.





The Patriotic Front urged its members to remain calm and united, emphasizing that elections are decided by voters rather than administrative offices





As Zambia’s political landscape continues to evolve, observers say developments surrounding party registration and internal compliance may shape the dynamics of the upcoming electoral cycle.



CIC PRESS TEAM