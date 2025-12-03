PATSON DAKA BECOMES WFP GOODWILL AMBASSADOR



CHIPOLOPOLO striker Patson Daka has been appointed Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations World Food Programme in Zambia.





Daka will use his platform on and off the pitch to raise awareness and support WFP’s work to end hunger, with particular focus on youth, nutrition, resilience building and community development.





He will also engage with the global community to promote good nutrition and encourage action towards ending hunger.



Over the coming months, Daka is expected to visit WFP-supported activities and take part in discussions underscoring the importance of food security for the health of the population.





This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC Sport by the WFP in Zambia.



Daka says he is deeply honoured to be appointed as an Ambassador for the World Food Programme.



He said growing up in Zambia, he witnessed how hunger affects families and limits potential.





Welcoming Daka to the UN family, WFP Representative and Country Director in Zambia, Cissy Kabasuuga, said the Leicester City forward embodies the spirit of teamwork and perseverance.





She said Daka’s voice will help the WFP reach new audiences, especially young people, with the message that good nutrition is vital to empowering the next generation.



ZNBC