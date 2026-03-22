Paul Biya Has Proposes A New Bill Creating The Position Of Vice President In Cameroon





A new constitutional reform proposal is reportedly being discussed in Cameroon, and it is already raising serious political debate across the country.





According to information circulating in political circles, the bill seeks to amend the constitution to create a Vice President position that would run on the same ticket with the President and assist in managing key state functions.





Under the proposed arrangement, the powerful office of the Secretary General of the Presidency would be placed under the authority of the Vice President. This would significantly reshape the structure of power inside the presidency.





Many analysts say this reform would also further weaken the role of the Prime Minister, turning the position into more of an administrative assistant than a real political authority. Critics argue that the Prime Minister’s office is already limited in power, and this change could make it even more symbolic than it currently is.





Another major concern being raised relates to representation. Observers say that if the Vice President position is not given to someone from the Anglophone regions, it could deepen the feeling of marginalization among English-speaking Cameroonians and push them even further down the hierarchy of national authority.





Some people speculate that the new role could eventually be reserved for an Anglophone as a political balancing move. However, others remain skeptical, arguing that since the Vice President would automatically become the constitutional successor to the President, it is unlikely that the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement would hand such a powerful succession position to an Anglophone anytime soon.





The proposal is already triggering intense discussion about the future of governance, succession, and national unity under the long-serving leadership of Paul Biya.





For many citizens and political observers, the big question now is simple: Is this reform about improving governance, or about controlling who succeeds the president?



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