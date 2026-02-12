Paul O’Sullivan Threatenes To Withdraw His Cooperation With The Ad Hoc Committee.





Controversial Forensic Investigator Paul O’Sullivan threatens to withdraw his cooperation with the #AdHocCommittee, saying he did not come to be interrogated over allegations made by criminals.





He insists he appeared to give evidence on corruption in the criminal justice system and warns that if the hearing turns into a “kangaroo court” focused on defending himself, he will not continue assisting the committee.





It seemed as if O’Sullivan was angered by EFF leader Julius Malema who requesting that their legal team or parliamentary secretary to get the Acsa advert where they were advertising the position which they offered to O’Sullivan.





O’Sullivan jumped and said:



“Am I here to give evidence or to be interrogated? I am going to withdraw my cooperation. I am not going to assist in a kangaroo court. I came here to give evidence about the corruption in the criminal justice system which has resulted in the mess that we have in the criminal justice system today.





“The false allegations that have been made against me will take a lot more than an hour to get through. And if it’s going to be curtailed because people don’t want to hear the truth, it means what we’re actually doing is not allowing a witness to explain why this happened and why that happened.”





He further accused other witnesses of peddling false narratives that he had infiltrated the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) for ulterior motives.





“What I cannot contemplate is that everyone should think I woke up one day and decided to infiltrate IPID, the police and the NPA, because that pack of lies has been peddled in this House by multiple witnesses that belong in prison.





“I didn’t come here just to defend myself against the allegations of criminals. And if that’s the only thing the committee wants to hear, then it will be a problem, because the reality is that those allegations were only made against me because I took steps to hold them accountable for their criminal conduct,” he said.



O’Sullivan will continue with his