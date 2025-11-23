Paul Pogba: After the final whistle, he kneeled down, kissed the pitch, and with his eyes closed—holding back tears—he began to give thanks for being able to return to the field after a 2-year suspension.





The most emotional moment of the year is seeing Paul Pogba play again.



You did it, Pogba 凉❤️.



Paul Pogba Makes Emotional Return After Over Two Years





More than two and a half years since his last appearance on the pitch, Paul Pogba has finally made his long-awaited comeback — a moment filled with raw emotion and gratitude.





At the final whistle, the midfielder dropped to his knees, visibly overwhelmed as he soaked in the magnitude of the moment after such a long and difficult journey back to competitive football.





His words, “ALLAHU AKBAR… Alhamdulillah 爐”, reflected deep thankfulness and faith, marking a powerful end to an unforgettable return.