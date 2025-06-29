Paul Pogba breaks down in tears while signing his Monaco contract

Paul Pogba could not hold back tears on Saturday as he signed a two-year contract with AS Monaco, marking the end of his long exile from football.

The 32-year-old French midfielder has been without a club since Juventus terminated his contract last year following a doping ban.

In August 2023, the World Cup winner was handed a four-year suspension after returning an adverse drugs test, however, that suspension was slashed to just 18 months last October.

Pogba’s ban officially ended earlier this year but his contract with Juventus was mutually terminated before this.

His last match was in September 2023, but now, with Monaco offering him a fresh start, Pogba is ready to reignite his career in Ligue 1.

Paul was visibly emotional as he penned his new deal with AS Monaco.

The video starts with Pogba resting his head on his arm, fighting back tears as he prepares to sign the contract.

After he finally signs on the dotted line, he lowers his head once more, visibly emotional, and is comforted by one of his representatives and AS Monaco sporting director Thiago Scuro.