Paul Pogba shared the bitter lessons life taught him about people during his difficult time

In an emotional interview, French footballer Paul Pogba revealed the profound personal toll of his 18-month football ban, which was lifted earlier this year.

The former Manchester United and Juventus star described how his fall from fame led to widespread abandonment by those around him, including friends, acquaintances, and even those close to his wife, Zulay Pogba.

Pogba shared how the loss of his celebrity status exposed the fragility of relationships built on his public persona.

He also spoke about the isolation he experienced following the doping ban, which began in August 2023 after he tested positive for testosterone.

“I really realized what was life. There was no Paul Pogba – the famous guy – the player and everything, people were avoiding me, the worst thing was even my wife,” Pogba told the reporter on the interview.

“People used to invite me, I give example about fashion week or other kind of stuff like that and events and now they are like, “oh no we can’t use Pogba,’” the footballer continued.

The French footballer said the calls stopped and people started avoiding him and how these people are now calling him.

“My phone wasn’t ringing the way it was ringing the day I received the good news. And I’m totally fine with it,” the Monaco forward lamented.

The ban, initially set at four years but reduced to 18 months, sidelined him from professional football and stripped away the spotlight that had defined much of his career.

In a heartfelt discussion, Pogba reflected on how the absence of fame revealed who truly valued him for himself, not his status.