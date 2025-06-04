Pay day has now become a nightmare for majority of civil servants, workers – Mufulira MP





By Chinoyi Chipulu



Mufulira Central Member of Parliament Golden Mwila says workers in Zambia, among them civil servants are suffering to a point where salaries barely stays 24 hours in their bank accounts.





And Mwila has called on the Ministry of Labour to address the plight of workers contracted under Mopani Copper Mines in Mufulira, who are allegedly getting between K1,300 and K2,500 per month.





Mwila said the worst day for a civil servant now was their pay day because they are in high debts.



“This is the worst day for them because it’s the day that they have to pay back all the inconvenience, all the debts that





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/pay-day-has-now-become-a-nightmare-for-majority-of-civil-servants-workers-mufulira-mp/