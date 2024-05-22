Fitness company, Peloton has said that it is removing all Diddy music from its classes after a horrifying 2016 clip of the rapper beating his ex, Cassie, emerged.

The company said in a statement shared on social media;

“We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton has paused the use of Sean Combs’ music, as well as removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, on our platform.

“This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes. Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a member of our Peloton community.”

Peloton says it is removing Diddy music from all its classes

Peloton’s comment was in response to a post from a concerned member reading, “Dear Peloton, Your next purge needs to be all Diddy classes. Signed, women everywhere.”

This comes hot on the heels of Diddy’s public apology for his videotaped beating of Cassie, saying he “takes full responsibility for his actions”. He also claimed he has gone to rehab over the issue.