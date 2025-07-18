Penalty Rebounds Gone, Second Yellows Reviewed: 2026 World Cup set for major rule overhaul

Think of the heartbreak of a saved penalty that gets bundled in

on the rebound, or the fury when a player walks for a soft

second yellow card with no way back.

Now, football lawmakers want to change moments like these

forever, just in time for the biggest World Cup ever, scheduled

to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in June

2026.



The International Football Association Board (IFAB), which

writes the Laws of the Game, is weighing in on drastic tweaks

to key rules that could shape how the next World Cup is played.

One of the boldest proposals?



Scrapping penalty rebounds for non-shootout penalties

If a penalty is saved or hits the woodwork, play would stop

immediately, ending the chaos of follow-up tap-ins that have

turned countless World Cup moments on their head.

The aim is to put the full pressure back on the taker, one

chance, one shot.



VAR, football’s biggest modern rule, could also get an upgrade.

Introduced at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Video Assistant

Referees (VAR) were designed to fix “clear and obvious errors”

on goals, penalties, straight reds, and mistaken identity.

Since then, VAR has awarded more than 20% more penalties in top

tournaments but has often sparked fresh debates about where its

limits lie.



Now, IFAB wants to push that line further by letting VAR check

second yellow cards, which are still off-limits under current

rules.



It means that a player could be spared a harsh dismissal if the

replay shows the second booking was wrong, or, just as

crucially, that it should stand.



Another tweak under discussion is giving VAR the power to

review corner kicks that lead directly to goals, but only if

there’s a clear and obvious error in awarding the corner.

Wrongly given corners have cost teams dearly at the highest

level, but today’s technology can’t step in to fix that.

These ideas are not final yet. IFAB, which is made up of FIFA

and the four UK football associations, is expected to discuss

the proposals at its annual general meeting later in 2025, with

any approved changes written into the Laws of the Game ahead of

the expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026.



If given the green light, these tweaks would likely be tested

in domestic leagues and FIFA tournaments before the next World

Cup kicks off in June 2026 across 16 cities in North America.

This will be the first time the World Cup will be hosted by

three countries, and the first with so many teams.