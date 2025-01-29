PENENZO LAWILA MU 2022 KUTI NAPAPATA OSATI TOSAKILA VISWASWA KUTWALA KU PARLIAMENT, FORMER MP DORA SILIYA SAYS

By Mable Gershom Phiri

Former Petauke Central Member of Parliament, Dora Siliya, has expressed her desire to see peace between former President Edgar Lungu and current President Hakainde Hichilema.

Dr. Siliya, who has endorsed Severian Lungu, the UPND candidate for the Petauke by-election, said once voted into office, Mr. Lungu will continue working with the government for the development of the constituency.

She made the remarks yesterday in Petauke during her appearance on two radio stations, Pasme Radio and Explorers Radio.

Despite no longer being part of the cabinet, Dr. Siliya stated that she continues to represent the people of Petauke Central by engaging with the government on issues affecting the local communities.

“Petauke Central has been without representation for almost a year,” she noted, explaining her support for the UPND candidate.

She believes that Severian Lungu is the right candidate to help develop the constituency by collaborating with the current administration.

“In 2021, I urged that we should avoid sending someone unqualified to Parliament. We need a capable representative who will speak for the people of Petauke Central. Mr. Lungu is a strong candidate for this role and can deliver the development we need.” She further stated.

“Penenzo lawila mu 2021 kuti napapata osati tosakila viswaswa kutwala ku parliament, mwenzekuti nutala wenye sitetyo? Mwenze kuti nutala wenye. Mweo, tiyeni titwale munthu ku parliament kuti olo wanthu akamuwone, akanene kuti siyapa, zatwala munthu wanzeru wokonkholoka, owoneka bwino”.

Poyawana unga paliye nsoni, so we need to send to parliament someone who will speak for the people of Petauke central and Mr. Lungu is a right candidate to deliver development.

Dr. Siliya further emphasized that former President Edgar Lungu deserves the same respect as other former heads of state, including Zambia’s first Republican President, Kenneth Kaunda.

“Just as a widow mourns, there’s a need to reconcile and bring peace between former President Lungu and President Hichilema,” she concluded. “It’s important for the country’s progress that we work towards a peaceful relationship between our leaders.”

Nanenakale, kuti nisewo lini techosa a Edgar Pampando, echosa a Edgar pampando niziko, elo osati sewo kuno ku Petauke, echosa a Edgar Kuno Ku Petauke nenekwao kwa Simambumbu, ndiye kwechiluza a Edgar kwa Simambumbu ziliwe wavotelo enekwao kwa Simambumbu, koma sewo kuno Ku Petauke naku’mawa konse a Edgar sewo tewaika pampando.

Picture credit -Captured from the Pasme Radio Facebook page live feed.

Breeze FM