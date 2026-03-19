Pentagon begs for a jaw-dropping $200 billion to continue funding Trump’s war against Iran — more than the Iraq War cost in a single year

BREAKING: HELL NO! Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon begs for a jaw-dropping $200 billion to continue funding Trump’s illegal war against Iran — more than the Iraq War cost in a single year.





These are the same people who insist that we can’t afford universal healthcare…



“The Pentagon asked the White House today for more than *$200 billion* for the Iran war supplemental, sources say,” reported The Washington Post’s Jeff Stein on X. “Some White House aides think Congress won’t support b/c it’s so big. Will tee up giant battle in Congress.”





Senator Ruben Gallego saw the tweet and quickly weighed in—



“At the height of combat the Iraq War cost around $140 Billion per year,” he wrote. “If the Pentagon is asking for $200 billion they are asking for a long war. The answer is a simple no.”





The Post reports that the new request would “far surpass the costs of the administration’s massive airstrike campaign to date.” It’s possible that the Trump administration, recognizing the uphill battle it faces on this, might ultimately ask for a number lower than that $200 billion, but even a penny more spent on this disastrous war is too much.





It must be pointed out that Trump never asked Congress to declare war as required of him by the Constitution. This is a lawless military campaign on behalf of Israel and serves zero American interests. Our soldiers are dying and our tax dollars are going up in smoke so that a foreign nation can expand its power in the Middle East.





Absurdly, Trump claimed on March 9th that “the war is very complete, pretty much.” That was obviously a transparent lie. This war is not over and will not be over any time soon because Trump doesn’t even have a clear objective beyond “drop more bombs.” This conflict is spiraling out of control with no end in sight





Meanwhile, Iran has repeatedly rebuffed efforts by the White House to reopen negotiations because they know that they can’t trust Trump and they’re determined to exact such a steep price from their enemies that the U.S. and Israel never consider attacking them again.

The Strait of Hormuz is closed to western ships, oil prices are skyrocketing, and we’re barreling towards a recession. And now Pete Hegseth is asking for more of our money to murder more children.



No more money for war!



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