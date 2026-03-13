Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth Declares Iran’s Ballistic Missile Production Capacity Completely Eliminated: “No Ability to Make More”





Washington, D.C. – March 13, 2026

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced today that America’s precision strikes under Operation Epic Fury have achieved a decisive victory: Iran’s entire ballistic missile production infrastructure has been functionally destroyed.





“As of two days ago, Iran’s entire ballistic missile production capacity… has been functionally defeated,” Hegseth stated during a Pentagon briefing.

“Every company that builds every component of those missiles has been functionally defeated with buildings destroyed. We’re shooting down and destroying what missiles they still have in stock… ensuring they have no ability to make more.”





This marks the successful completion of a core mission objective: not only eliminating Iran’s existing missile stockpiles and launchers, but permanently dismantling its ability to rebuild them.

U.S. and allied forces have systematically targeted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ missile industrial base, resulting in a reported 90% drop in Iranian ballistic missile attacks since the operation began.





The development comes as the U.S. continues its laser-focused campaign to neutralize Iran’s offensive capabilities, destroy its navy, and ensure it can never develop nuclear weapons.