🇨🇳 PENTAGON: CHINA PREPPING “NATIONAL TOTAL WAR” – WITH 1,000 NUKES BY 2030





China’s nuclear arsenal hit low 600s through 2024, on track for 1,000+ warheads by 2030. That’s five times the 200 warheads Pentagon counted in 2020.





The buildup temporarily slowed but trajectory unchanged, according to DOD’s 2025 China Military Power Report released this week.





Not just more warheads: China’s building early-warning counterstrike capability – moving toward launch-on-warning posture that’s defined US-Russia nuclear standoffs since Cold War.





Space-based infrared sensors, detection systems designed to shorten decision timelines in crisis. Pentagon: “China probably made progress on its attempts to achieve an early warning counterstrike capability.”





September 2024: China launched intercontinental ballistic missile into Pacific Ocean – first test since 1980. Message received.





But here’s what Pentagon actually buried in the report: “China’s top military strategy focuses squarely on overcoming the United States through a whole-of-nation mobilization effort that Beijing terms ‘national total war.'”





Meaning: not planning discrete military engagements. Planning sustained, high-intensity conflict mobilizing entire national systems – economy, industry, information, civilian-military integration.







Pentagon: “The PLA views conflict not simply as a clash of militaries, but as a clash of national systems.”



What they learned: Russia-Ukraine war proved modern conflict requires industrial depth, domestic stability management, sustained operations over time while managing international pressure.





China’s studying the lesson plan: you don’t win quick, you win long.



The nuclear piece fits this. Pentagon says China sees nukes, cyber, space, conventional long-range strikes as integrated tools – not separate domains. Nuclear force provides “strategic depth” to deter external intervention while prosecuting prolonged campaign.





What Pentagon won’t say but report screams: this is Taiwan prep. The whole framework – survivable nuclear deterrent reducing likelihood U.S./allies escalate regional conflict into wider war, sustained conflict planning, national mobilization systems – maps perfectly onto cross-strait scenario.





The uncomfortable specifics: China believes credible nuclear force lets them take Taiwan while deterring US intervention.



If Washington can’t credibly threaten escalation without risking nuclear exchange, Beijing’s calculation shifts. That’s the point of going from 200 to 1,000 warheads while building launch-on-warning systems.





Pentagon’s warning: China’s “combined nuclear expansion and whole-of-nation war planning pose growing challenge to U.S. deterrence strategies.”



Beijing positioning for “sustained competition and potential conflict against technologically advanced adversary.”





Pentagon stops short of predicting imminent conflict. But also notes: “the scale and integration of China’s nuclear and conventional modernization efforts are fundamentally changing the risk landscape in the Indo-Pacific.”





What happens next? China hits 1,000 warheads by 2030 as promised, continues building early-warning systems, keeps integrating nuclear forces into broader war-fighting doctrine.



Taiwan remains unresolved. US continues “strategic ambiguity” about defense commitments. Nuclear parity between China and US shifts from impossible to inevitable to achieved – somewhere in that timeline, somebody’s calculations change.





The quiet part Pentagon included anyway: China’s not building 1,000 warheads to deter invasion of Chinese mainland.



They’re building 1,000 warheads to prosecute “national total war” while deterring outside intervention.





There’s exactly one scenario that fits that description, and everybody in Washington, Beijing, and Taipei knows which one.



Source: @clashreport