Breaking News : Pentagon Prepares Ground Force Plans for Iran Including Detention of Iranian Soldiers





The Pentagon has prepared detailed plans to deploy U.S. ground forces into Iran if ordered by President Trump, CBS News has confirmed through multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter.





Senior U.S. military commanders have submitted specific operational requests to prepare for a potential ground deployment as the U.S.-Israel-led conflict with Iran continues to escalate.

In a significant detail, the military has also held internal meetings to plan the capture and detention of Iranian soldiers and paramilitary operatives including where detained Iranians would be held.



The U.S. is also reportedly preparing to deploy elements of the elite 82nd Airborne Division into the Middle East region, with planning involving the Army’s Global Response Force and Marine Expeditionary Units.





The White House clarified that no final decision has been made. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that it is the Pentagon’s job to prepare contingency options to give the Commander in Chief maximum flexibility, adding that Trump is not planning to send ground troops at this time.





When asked directly, President Trump said: “No, I’m not putting troops anywhere.”





The plans, however, signal that the military is actively preparing for scenarios well beyond airstrikes putting boots on the ground firmly on the table.



Source: CBS News, March 20, 2026 | Verified by Military Cognizance



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