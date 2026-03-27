Pentagon ramps up missile production amid rising Middle East demand



The U.S. Department of Defense has secured new agreements with major defense contractors to accelerate missile production, aiming to replenish rapidly used stockpiles amid ongoing operations in the Middle East.





Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems will expand production of key THAAD interceptor components, while Lockheed is also increasing output of Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM), following a $4.94 billion Army contract awarded last year.





Meanwhile, Honeywell Aerospace is committing a $500 million multi-year investment to boost production of critical systems, including navigation and guidance components, as Washington shifts toward sustained wartime readiness.