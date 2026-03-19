Pentagon Requests Over $200 Billion in Emergency Funding to Sustain Ongoing War in Iran





In a massive and potentially contentious move, the U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) has formally asked the White House to approve a supplemental budget request exceeding $200 billion to Congress.

This funding would support the continuing military campaign in Iran, including urgent ramp-up of production for critical weapons and munitions heavily depleted during three weeks of intense airstrikes on thousands of targets.





The request comes amid soaring early war costs reports indicate the U.S. has already spent billions in the conflict’s opening phases alone—and signals that the administration views the operations as far from concluded.

However, senior White House and government officials have privately described the full $200 billion+ figure as having a low likelihood of approval, with significant resistance expected from lawmakers in both parties opposed to further escalation.





The White House and Pentagon have declined to comment on the reports.



This development highlights the enormous financial stakes of the U.S.-led (and Israeli-supported) conflict, now in its fourth week, and sets the stage for a major congressional battle over war funding.



Source: Exclusive report by The Washington Post (March 18, 2026)