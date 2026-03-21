Pentagon Rushes 8,000 Marines to Middle East as Trump Eyes End to Iran War



The Pentagon is accelerating the deployment of roughly 8,000 Marines and sailors to the Middle East amid the three-week-old U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Elements of the elite 82nd Airborne Division are also in preparation for possible movement to the region, according to CBS News and multiple defense officials.





Two Marine Expeditionary Units—totaling around 4,500-5,000 Marines plus supporting sailors—are now en route or recently dispatched. One unit from the Indo-Pacific (about 2,500 strong) is already heading in, while the California-based 11th MEU (roughly 2,200-2,500 Marines) departed San Diego aboard the USS Boxer and accompanying warships on an expedited timeline.





These reinforcements join more than 50,000 U.S. troops already positioned across the Middle East, where Iranian attacks have disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, driven oil prices to $90 per barrel, and claimed American lives.





President Trump signaled Friday that the U.S. is “very close” to achieving its objectives and is considering winding down operations—yet the rapid troop buildup provides commanders with options to secure key waterways, conduct amphibious missions, or support limited ground actions if needed.





No final decision has been made on direct U.S. ground incursions into Iran, but the moves underscore Washington’s resolve to protect American interests and allies in a volatile region.