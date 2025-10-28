PEOPLE ARE BEING JAILED FOR THE SAME THINGS HH SAID IN OPPOSITION – M’MEMBE
SOCIALIST Party leader Dr Fred M’membe says people are now being jailed for the same things President Hakainde Hichilema used to say in opposition.
Dr M’membe also notes that while some sections of society are being arrested for hate speech, others are not, despite committing the same offence.
Appearing on Natulande, Sunday,
Dr M’membe, who also spoke in Bemba, claimed that the statement that had landed Raphael Nakacinda in jail for 18 months was said by President Hichilema in 2016.
“You just cough a bit, they imprison you, and those being incarcerated are just one side of the country. When God was creating us, was he putting on one side good people and the other side bad people?”
News Diggers
Stop attacking HH always, please articulate your manifesto rather than the same old blame game.
Yes, if HH was saying the same things that jailed Nakachinda,why didn’t he report HH to police because it’s a notorious fact that Membe whole in opposition was opposing his fellow opposition leader in HH
Membe,the reason it seems like jailed rats come from the same region,is because all influential positions in government and parastatals were occupied by the people from the same regions.You want the courts to jail people who were not there just to provide you with a weird sense of justice?The rats who helped themselves with government money did not even share with their people.Now they want support from their tribesmen.Aikona,man!!