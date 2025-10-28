PEOPLE ARE BEING JAILED FOR THE SAME THINGS HH SAID IN OPPOSITION – M’MEMBE





SOCIALIST Party leader Dr Fred M’membe says people are now being jailed for the same things President Hakainde Hichilema used to say in opposition.





Dr M’membe also notes that while some sections of society are being arrested for hate speech, others are not, despite committing the same offence.





Appearing on Natulande, Sunday,

Dr M’membe, who also spoke in Bemba, claimed that the statement that had landed Raphael Nakacinda in jail for 18 months was said by President Hichilema in 2016.





“You just cough a bit, they imprison you, and those being incarcerated are just one side of the country. When God was creating us, was he putting on one side good people and the other side bad people?”



News Diggers