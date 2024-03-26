People are talking, dirty boy is talking” Bobrisky replies Portable

In a recent development, Crossdresser Bob Risky has responded to Portable after Portable called him out for winning Best Dressed Award in a Female Category.

in response to this, BobRisky took to Instagram to slam Portable for his statement. He expressed that Portable needed to learn how to mind his business. He also further stated that God would punish Portable for his statement.

He threatened to take Portable to a place where he would be dealt with and that his career would finally end. Ending his note, he expressed that if other people were talking, the dirty boy Portable should not be the one also talking.

“@portablebaeby ogun wan kpa ur mama? Wetin concern me with ur life? I resemble ur fellow people in d BI. ghetto? Na God go pemish you. If you try shik with me iwill take you to where they will deal with u and you ur deed career will end finally.

Olomiber uku Omoale

People are talking diety boy is talkin