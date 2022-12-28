PEOPLE HAVE STOPPED TALKING, THEY ARE SUFFERING IN SILENCE – MUNDUBILE

Wednesday, 28 December 2022.

PF aspiring presidential candidate, Brian Mundubile says a majority of people in the country have stopped complaining about their suffering because they are fed up of talking.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly said the country’s democratic space has continued to reduce as a result of failure to respect the separation of powers.

Speaking when he featured on Joy FM’s ‘The Platform Programme’, Mundubile lamented how the UPND was running the country like a business.

“You know, we should not ignore the suffering of people, people are suffering, if they are talking like this. You know when you listen to individuals on radio, you might discover that maybe some people were given contracts and enjoying a piece of chicken while making a phone call on radio saying, ‘things are going well’. But, you see looking at the problems of people, don’t look at your problems. Go out and look at problems of the majority. A lot of people are suffering, that is what is happening on the ground. You saw Christmas, it’s an indicator. Christmas, us Zambians we are Christians and we celebrate it highly but if you go around the streets from the 23rd, 24th and just doing a survey, you will realise that things are really tough,” Mundubile lamented in Bemba.

“So to the government, what we are telling our rulers is that we are not aiming at fighting all the time, we as an opposition political party, are there to provide checks and balances. My call to you the President is that people are suffering. People are suffering Mr President. Go to the Copperbelt and see what is happening. Go around rural areas and know what is happening. What is sad is that people have stopped talking, those who are talking are lucky and few but they have stopped talking because poverty has escalated and that is very dangerous. So I thought I should communicate to the government that going forward, whatever you do Mr President, analyse and asses what impact will it have on the poor people”

Mundubile who is also Mpolokoso PF MP urged the UPND to govern the country by putting the poor Zambians in mind.

“If we were to do mineral royalty tax deductible, what impact will it have on the poor people? When we reduce in the mines at Kansashi, you put them into royalty what impact will it have on the poor people. If we start governing with poor Zambians in mind, UPND will lead Zambia better. But if they continue to run this country as a business, oblivious of what is happening to the poor people, then am afraid failure is in the envenoms (sic),” he said.

Meanwhile, Mundubile called for the need to respect the separation of powers among government institutions.

“The democratic space is reducing even further, when you look at democratic power by the people for the people. This is where people have a very loud voice, this is an environment where certain institutions are created to make sure that there is an even playing field for all political players. There are certain minimum expectations, for instance you have minimum expectations on how ECZ must function. The Electoral Commission of Zambia, you know you have minimum expectations about how police should conduct themselves during elections as it were,” said Mundubile.

“So, maybe to drive the point home, what happened in Kabushi and Kwacha has actually left a very bad taste in the mouth of many, in as far as democratisation is concerned. Because what you saw, you saw government institutions assuming powers that they did not have; assuming powers of the court, making statements, disobeying court orders. That is very dangerous, imagine that only happened for a by-election on the Copper belt”.

(News Diggers)