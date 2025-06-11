PEOPLE WANT TO PORTRAY THEMSELVES AS PERFECT BUT ECL WAS REAL – Saboi eulogizes ECL

“I have seen some people highlight your weaknesses or mistakes and say based on that you are not worthy of your legacy. But privately and publicly you acknowledged where you thought you made mistakes and apologized for that. That’s a clear mark of a great leader.”

“Many people always want to portray themselves as perfect, but not you were real. Your humility was something hard to find, truly out of this world.”

“You worried and cared about people that you didn’t even know, and helped resolve their problems when you could.”

