People who embezzled public funds will be made accountable – HH

WE will not dwell much in the past when it comes to delivering development but we will hold accountable those that embezzled public funds for their personal benefit, President Hakainde Hichilema has said.

Speaking in when he held a meeting yesterday with traditional leaders, he asked the Chiefs across the country to join the fight against corruption.

The Head of State said it is very clear that when individuals engage in corruption, they do so in their individual capacity and not on behalf of others