People’s Pact ditches Tonse Alliance



By Thomas Chewe



The People’s Pact has decided to withdraw its membership from Tonse Alliance, following continued failure by the Alliance to come up with a Presidential candidate ahead of the 2026 General elections.





According to sources, some opposition parties are accusing the PF of holding TONSE hostage as the PF continues to delay to provide a name of a candidate for consideration for adoption as Tonse Presidential candidate.





The political parties that include Patriots for Economic Progress and United for Better Zambia are also ready to proceed without the PF and choose a Presidential candidate should the PF continue to delay making a decision