PEOPLE’S PACT WARNS TONSE ALLIANCE MAY COLLAPSE OVER PF INFIGHTING
The People’s Pact has warned that opposition political parties under the Tonse Grand Alliance may withdraw from the coalition ahead of next year’s elections if the Patriotic Front (PF) fails to resolve its internal disputes.
Pact Chairperson Peter Sinkamba says the parties have exercised maximum patience, hoping the PF would stabilize and allow progress toward forming a unified alliance, which has not been the case.
In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Sinkamba says the TONSE Alliance intends to field a joint presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections, stressing that with only a few months remaining before the polls, there is an urgent need to finalize the process.
Mr. Sinkamba notes that the Pact is working within a strict timeframe to ensure all modalities are concluded in time for next year’s elections.
PN
We told you not to mix with ba PF.
1. They are selfish and bull dozing.
2. They feel like in power and can command other parties EVEN calling them SMALL POLITICAL PARTIES.
3. Definitely, PF is haunted and where ever they are expect confusion. They have that spirit of confusion. Bury ECL the spirit will leave them.
This is serious!