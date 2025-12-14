PEOPLE’S PACT WARNS TONSE ALLIANCE MAY COLLAPSE OVER PF INFIGHTING



The People’s Pact has warned that opposition political parties under the Tonse Grand Alliance may withdraw from the coalition ahead of next year’s elections if the Patriotic Front (PF) fails to resolve its internal disputes.





Pact Chairperson Peter Sinkamba says the parties have exercised maximum patience, hoping the PF would stabilize and allow progress toward forming a unified alliance, which has not been the case.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Sinkamba says the TONSE Alliance intends to field a joint presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections, stressing that with only a few months remaining before the polls, there is an urgent need to finalize the process.





Mr. Sinkamba notes that the Pact is working within a strict timeframe to ensure all modalities are concluded in time for next year’s elections.



PN