PeP can’t be in an alliance with people who lack credibility and integrity – Sean Tembo

PeP can’t be in an alliance with people who lack credibility and integrity – Sean

PATRIOTS for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo says his party could not continue to be in the Tonse Alliance, citing dishonesty and lack of integrity among the members.

Tembo said he could not continue rubbing shoulders with people who voted for bill 7.

He said opposition unity was not possible as there were many traitors.

“We have always had high appetite for collaboration, but not with the wrong people who lack integrity and do not share the same vision as ours,” he said.

Tembo said people, especially politicians need to be consistent and have a heart for the people.

He said that it is difficult to talk about unity among the opposition when there are a lot of traiters around.

“People should stop double dealing if they have to earn the trust of the Zambian people,” Tembo said.

Meanwhile, PeP presidential candidate, Chanda Katotobwe said that people should have a certain level of integrity, especially if they are aspiring for public office.

Katotobwe said it is risky to be in the same place with betrayers, as they can never be honest.

He said people should be joining the political race because they care for the people, not because they want publicity.

Katotobwe added that the party stands 100 percent chance of winning the the August 13, presidential elections.

“PeP stands a higher chance of winning because the party understands the needs of the Zambian people,” Katotobwe.

The duo was speaking on the hot seat program on Hot FM yesterday where Katotobwe announced his resignation as Luapula PF member of parliament.

By Sanfrossa Mberi

Kalemba May 1, 2026