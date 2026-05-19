Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola has dismissed growing speculation that he is preparing to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, insisting he remains committed to the club despite widespread reports linking him with an exit.





On Tuesday, May 18, claims emerged that City were making internal preparations for Guardiola’s departure after Sunday’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa, with former assistant coach Enzo Maresca emerging as the leading candidate to replace him.





However, Guardiola has now played down the rumors during a press conference ahead of City’s trip to Bournemouth.





“So many times, I have one more year,” Guardiola said when asked about his future at the club. The Spaniard, who still has a year remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, also rejected suggestions that Tuesday’s match could be part of a farewell tour.





“I am here, I have a contract,” he said. Guardiola was also quizzed about reports that City could honour him by naming the newly expanded North Stand after him if he departs this summer.“No, no, no, no, no, no, I have no idea about that,” Guardiola responded.





“They don’t have to do anything, honestly,” he added.Since arriving at City in 2016, Guardiola has transformed the club into one of the dominant forces in world football, winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League, three FA Cups and five League Cups.





Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Guardiola could still finish the season with another league title after already guiding City to FA Cup and Carabao Cup success in this campaign.