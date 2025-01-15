Pep Guardiola moving out of his £8.5million mansion in Barcelona after his shock split from wife

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola is reportedly moving out of his £8.5million mansion in Barcelona after his shock split from wife Cristina Serra.

On Monday evening, reports from Spain claimed that Guardiola and his wife Cristina had decided to separate after 30 years together and three children.

Guardiola has always stayed at their family home – an £8.4million mansion in Barcelona, whenever he returns to the Catalan capital from Manchester, Mail Online reports.

Cristina is expected to remain in the family home, which used to be owned by Guardiola’s former Mexican centre-back Rafa Marquez.

Guardiola purchased the property, situated in the high part of Barcelona, from a Russian businessman in February 2021. He is understood to have purchased it for €10million (£8.4 million).

Cristina Serra moved into the property two years after leaving Manchester to return to her home city.

Spanish news outlet El Confidencial described the mansion as ‘the perfect place for a separation without anyone discovering when you leave or enter’ although it insisted the couple had spent Christmas together at the property with their three children Maria, 24; Marius, 22; and 17-year-old Valentina.

It added: ‘It’s the €10million (£8.4m) mansion that marked the physical distancing of Guardiola and his wife in 2021.’

Guardiola’s current home – when he’s not in Barcelona – is located in the Deansgate CitySuites in central Manchester.

Meanwhile, the Spanish journalist who broke the shock news has insisted that Guardiola and his wife Cristina did not split because of a third person.

Lorena Vazquez, who forms part of a highly-respected duo of reporters known in Spain as the Mamarazzis, said overnight: ‘It’s been a carefully-considered decision the couple discussed over several months.

‘They continue to have a cordial and affectionate relationship. No-one else is involved. There are no third parties. We are going to carry on seeing them together.’

She added after revealing the couple’s shock split: ‘They weren’t expecting any journalists or media outlets would confirm this break-up but I can assure you they’re living apart and only a small handful of people knew about this.’