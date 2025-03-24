Pep Guardiola Names the ‘Most Talented’ Player He’s Ever Seen, Snubs Messi

Pep Guardiola has worked with some of the greatest footballers of all time, managing powerhouse clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City.

With his tactical brilliance and relentless drive, he has built an illustrious career filled with trophies and iconic moments.

Given his experience with legendary players such as Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta, and Thierry Henry, one might assume that his choice for the most talented player he has ever coached would come from Barcelona’s golden generation.

The Manchester City boss has long been a vocal admirer of the English midfielder, who made his first-team debut in 2017 at just 17 years old.

Foden quickly became one of the most exciting prospects in world football, and Guardiola once made a stunning declaration about him during a press conference.

“I have said many times in press conferences, but maybe not said it in front of him,” Guardiola admitted.

“Phil is the most, most, most talented player I have ever seen in my career as a manager. He has everything to become one of the best players.”

For a coach who has worked with Messi—the man widely regarded as the greatest player of all time—this statement speaks volumes about Foden’s potential.

As he continues to shine for City, many believe Guardiola’s prediction will come true.

Guardiola overlooks Messi and other legends

There’s no denying the immense talent behind Guardiola’s choice, but his selection raised eyebrows. Did he forget he once coached an Argentinian widely considered the greatest footballer of all time? After all, in 2024, the Spanish tactician himself crowned Messi as the GOAT.

Beyond Messi, Guardiola also snubbed Barcelona’s legendary midfield duo, Xavi and Iniesta, who orchestrated the club’s dominance and played pivotal roles in Spain’s back-to-back European Championship wins in 2008 and 2012, as well as their historic 2010 World Cup triumph.

Their influence on the game remains unparalleled.

Even outside of Barcelona, Guardiola has managed an elite list of players, including Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, and Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland at Manchester City. Each of them has left a lasting mark under his leadership.