Pep has until Christmas to decide on future with Man City

Manchester City will seek a definitive answer from Pep Guardiola regarding his future by Christmas, according to a source speaking to ESPN.

Guardiola’s current contract with the club runs for another year.

After leading City to an unprecedented era of success with 15 major trophies, including six Premier League titles since his arrival in 2016, the club is keen for the 53-year-old to extend his tenure.

However, due to Guardiola’s close relationship with director of football Txiki Begiristain, he will have the autonomy to determine his departure on his own terms.

Guardiola is reportedly considering leaving City after the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.

The source indicated that the club wants a final decision by Christmas to allow ample time to prepare for his succession and evaluate potential candidates to replace him.

Recognizing the significant challenge of finding a suitable replacement for Guardiola, City aims to have a comprehensive plan in place.

Guardiola has already hinted that his time at City is coming to an end. Following the 3-1 win over West Ham which earned a record fourth successive title, he admitted he is “closer to leaving than staying.”

He also said he is “tired” and suggested he is lacking motivation to prepare for another season in charge.

Guardiola has already exceeded his expected tenure at the Etihad, having spent four years at Barcelona and three years at Bayern Munich before joining City.

A source informed ESPN that while Guardiola is unlikely to pursue another club management role, he harbors ambitions to coach a national team in a major tournament.

With the next World Cup set for 2026 in the United States, this could align with his aspirations.

Previously, Guardiola entered the last year of his City contract in the summer of 2022, only to agree to a new two-year extension during a trip to Abu Dhabi amid the World Cup break in Qatar.