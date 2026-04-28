🇿🇲 VIEWPOINT | PeP Switches Candidate, Not Its Electoral Reality



A political decision has been taken. A political conclusion has already been declared.





The Patriots for Economic Progress has unveiled Chanda Katotobwe as its presidential candidate, with party leader Sean Tembo stepping forward as running mate. The order itself breaks convention. A running mate unveiling a presidential candidate is not standard political practice. It suggests a rearrangement of roles within the party rather than an expansion of its base.





Tembo’s message was direct. “We are 100% that we are winning.” Confidence has been stated. Capacity must now be examined.



PeP enters this election cycle without a known electoral base. No council representation. No parliamentary presence secured under its banner. Previous participation has not translated into measurable national traction. That record is not incidental. It is foundational.





A new candidate does not reset that foundation overnight.



The analogy is simple, and it speaks to structure, not sentiment. When an egg falls on a stone, it breaks. When a stone falls on an egg, the egg still breaks. The outcome does not depend on who moves first. It depends on what carries weight.





This is the position PeP must confront.



Changing the face at the top without altering the structure beneath it does not guarantee a different result. The same machinery, the same reach, the same limitations remain in place. The introduction of Katotobwe may shift perception slightly, but perception alone does not produce votes.





Katotobwe brings experience from the Patriotic Front and a profile within certain political circles. But national elections demand more than familiarity in select spaces. They demand broad recognition, sustained messaging, and time. Time, in this case, is limited.





April is not an opening. It is the closing stretch.



Another image has been circulating, and it carries its own clarity. A ship already taking in water cannot be saved by rearranging seats. Order on the deck does not correct direction below it. It creates the appearance of movement without altering the outcome.





That is the risk embedded in this decision.



Public reaction has added its own layer. Tembo’s electoral history continues to shape how this move is received. Critics point to consistently low vote returns in previous elections, framing the shift as an attempt to step away from that pattern rather than confront it directly. The label “zero” has entered the conversation, not as formal analysis, but as political perception. Perception, in politics, travels quickly.





At the same time, questions are being asked about the strategic intent. Some interpret the move as an effort to bring in a candidate with resources. Others see it as a search for immediate visibility. Both readings point to the same underlying issue. The party is trying to accelerate growth.





Acceleration, however, does not replace structure.



The wider opposition landscape reinforces this challenge. Movement is visible. Realignment is constant. But a coherent national alternative remains diffuse. Criticism of government exists, but a unified, credible pathway has yet to consolidate across parties.





PeP’s announcement sits within that environment. It is decisive in tone, but uncertain in effect.





A candidate has been introduced. A victory has been declared in advance. But elections are not decided by declaration. They are decided by organisation, reach, and proof.





For now, the structure remains unchanged. And in politics, it is the structure that usually decides.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu