Pepe admits that he SLEPT in the same bed as his parents until the age of 17!





️ Pepe: "Until I came to Portugal, at the age of 17, I slept in bed with my mother, so imagine what it was like.





"I was already big and I slept with my parents, so I imagine my father did not like to have me there.





"This is interesting: the other day I was talking to my mother and she was telling me that I really liked to run my hand through her hair and I told her that maybe I already knew it would be too much time away from her."