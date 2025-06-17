PERSONAL VIEWS SHOULD BE SET ASIDE AS WE SEND OFF THE LATE FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU-GOVT





Today, Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP, featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat Programme to discuss issues surrounding the death of Former President Edgar Lungu





Here are the highlights:



✅ Stated that as the former President’s remains arrive in the country tomorrow, the entire international spotlight shifts from South Africa where it has been happening, where the family, Patriotic Front, and Government have been speaking from to Zambia.





✅Urged the Zambian citizenry not to take the mourning period as a time to issue statements or finger point who did or did not do this or that.





FORMER RESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S LEGACY



✅Meanwhile, the Minister has described former President Edgar Lungu’s legacy as one which will be remembered to be associated with great leadership of uniting the country Zambia.





✅It was under former President Edgar Lungu’s leadership as Minister of Home Affairs that there were consistent challenges relating to Members of Parliaments visiting their constituencies without giving notice to police.







✅In this regard, President Lungu then resolved that issue once and for all and became a resolution of Parliament that from that time going forward, no Member of Parliament was required to notify police when they were going to hold a meeting in their constituency.



✅The Chief Government Spokesperson further said he was fortunate enough to have been a close friend and fellow Parliamentarian to the Former President Edgar Lungu noting that there was a time the former President offered Mr. Mweetwa to serve as Minister under his leadership but declined the offer due to different political views.



✅ Confirmed that Government is in full consultation and collaboration with the family to ensure that every step is done in accordance with what has to be done right and doing it the Zambian way.





✅Former President deserves a befitting, dignified send off and that he must be mourned with decency because he served as former President of Zambia.



✅Commended the Church and its leadership in Zambia for praying for the peace and unity of the country during this period when the country is mourning the death of the former President Edgar Lungu





✅ Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema remains committed to espouse a policy of governance anchored on openness, consultations and reconciliation and that after the nation has put to rest the its sixth president, reconciliation, and unity should continue to reign in the country.





✅ Government will render all relevant and necessary support to the bereaved family during these trying moments and afterwards to ensure a smooth transition into this uncharted new territory of where they are now going to live without their beloved one.