Petauke Central MP denies distancing himself from PF



Petauke Central Member of Parliament, Hon. Simon Banda, has dismissed as false a statement circulating on social media alleging that he disowned the Patriotic Front’s role in his election and is seeking adoption under another political party.





In an official statement, Hon. Banda described the claims as fabricated and intended to mislead members of the public. He emphasized that he has never made such remarks.





The lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to honest leadership and respectful politics, stating that his priority remains delivering development, promoting unity, and serving the people of Petauke Central.





He has since urged the public to disregard the fake statement and rely only on official communication platforms for accurate information, calling on citizens to remain focused on unity, progress, and development.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM HON. SIMON BANDA, MP – PETAUKE CENTRAL



My attention has been drawn to a false statement circulating on social media claiming that I said PF had no role in my election and that I am seeking adoption under another political party. I want to clearly state that this information is not true. I have never made such remarks, and the statement being shared is completely fabricated to mislead the public.





I remain committed to honest leadership and respectful politics. My main focus is to deliver development, promote unity, and serve the people of Petauke Central effectively. I will not allow false information or political rumors to distract me from my work.





I urge members of the public to ignore the fake statement and to rely only on official communication platforms for accurate information. Let us stay united and focus on progress and development instead of division said Simon Banda.