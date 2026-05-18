PETE HEGSETH CALLS AMERICA TO PRAYER AT FREEDOM 250 — INVOKES GEORGE WASHINGTON AND JESUS CHRIST





Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivered a powerful faith message before thousands at the National Mall.





“Washington bows his head. Amid all the bleak nights, the loss and despair, the lack of proper support, George Washington performed a profound act. He prayed,” Hegseth said. “And on this day of rededicate 250, let us follow George Washington’s example.”





He continued: “Let us pray as he did. Let us pray without ceasing. Let us pray for our nation on bended knee.”





Hegseth added: “And let us ask our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, as Washington did on that momentous day. So help us God.”





He closed: “May God bless you, and may God continue to bless our great Republic.”





Hegseth’s unapologetic call to prayer and reliance on Christ echoes the faith of America’s founders at a major national rededication event.