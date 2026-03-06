Peter Chanda Expelled From New Congress Party Over Endorsement Of Makebi Zulu Without The Ratification Of The National Executive Commitee

Peter Chanda Expelled From New Congress Party Over Amendment Of The Party Constitution And Endorsement Of Makebi Zulu Without The Ratification Of The National Executive Commitee
PETER CHANDA THREATENS TO REPORT DANIEL NYATI TO POLICE OVER ALLEGED NCP IMPERSONATION AFTER HIS EXPULSION.
By: Thomas Afroman Mwale
Peter Chanda threatens to report Daniel Nyati to the police for impersonation, claiming that he is not the New Congress Party (NCP) Vice President and therefore cannot effect an expulsion.
In an interview with Sun FM TV News, Pastor Chanda challenged Mr. Nyati to produce a document indicating that he was appointed Vice President, failure to which he will initiate criminal proceedings against Nyati for allegedly expelling him from the NCP over the amendment of the party constitution and the endorsement of Makebi Zulu without the ratification of the National Executive Committee.
#SunFmTvNews
The drama continues, we are enjoying the spectating.
Of course we knew this was going to happen.. The Hallmarks of the Mingalatoon.
Makebi Zulu should have no place to rest his head..Nowhere to hide..Nowhere to Run.
And to the others, currently Paper Tigers , Harry Kalaba and Brian Mundubile. Make Hay while the sun shines. Immediately you start showing signs of transformation into real tigers, that long arm of the Mingalatoon will reach you..and confusions will begin in CF and FDD!
The Mingalatoon ‘ s version of Democracy!.
Tried the party like personal to holder chattel. Good that political leaders realise that political parties are not their personal items