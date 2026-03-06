Peter Chanda Expelled From New Congress Party Over Endorsement Of Makebi Zulu Without The Ratification Of The National Executive Commitee

Peter Chanda Expelled From New Congress Party Over Amendment Of The Party Constitution And Endorsement Of Makebi Zulu Without The Ratification Of The National Executive Commitee

PETER CHANDA THREATENS TO REPORT DANIEL NYATI TO POLICE OVER ALLEGED NCP IMPERSONATION AFTER HIS EXPULSION.





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Peter Chanda threatens to report Daniel Nyati to the police for impersonation, claiming that he is not the New Congress Party (NCP) Vice President and therefore cannot effect an expulsion.





In an interview with Sun FM TV News, Pastor Chanda challenged Mr. Nyati to produce a document indicating that he was appointed Vice President, failure to which he will initiate criminal proceedings against Nyati for allegedly expelling him from the NCP over the amendment of the party constitution and the endorsement of Makebi Zulu without the ratification of the National Executive Committee.



