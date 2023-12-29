PETER SINKAMBA ADVISES THAT ZAMBIA CONSIDERS A COMPLETE OVERHAUL OF THE JUSTICE DELIVERY SYSTEM

By Michael Kaluba

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has suggested that Zambia considers a complete overhaul of the justice delivery system, and implements a generic timeframe to dispose of court cases.

Mr. Sinkamba has also called for an audit into all the pending cases before the courts of law and to allocate a grace period to resolve all of them to facilitate timely delivery of justice.

Commenting on the recent suspension of High Court Judge Timothy Katenekwa by President Hakainde Hichilema, Mr. Sinkamba is of the view that the country’s justice system must replicate time bound delivery of judgments to all the courts.

He says the system must be made similar to electoral laws that dictated the 90 days and 14 days election and presidential petitions respectively.

The Green Party Leader tells Phoenix News that his party is extremely concerned with the justice system in Zambia and contends that time bound delivery of judgments should extend beyond President Hichilema’s suggestion of the same at the economic crimes court.

