PETERSEN WRITES ABOUT HIS EARLY DARK DAYS IN MUSIC

DANNY PEDDLE – Abana Bansansa

In 2004, I had only a few songs recorded, and I was pushing 3 of them; Nenze na Pamela, Wasaina Fighting & Wind your body girl.

The songs were not that known, so I needed them to be known, I troubled Danny Peddle for an interview on his Radio phoenix Zambian music program called the motherland vibe. He didn’t know me, non of my songs, so he was skeptical and I’m sure he kept Wondering why I was so pushy.

For weeks and months I would walk to Zimco house hours before he reports for work and wait for him by the reception so that when he walks in from the elevator, I’m the first person he saw, then I would request for a radio interview. I troubled him so much that he finally gave me an interview to just make sure I stopped stalking his work life.

When he switched the microphones on, he told his listeners, there is a guy who has troubled him for months wanting to be featured on radio. He turned to me and asked me what my name was and why I wanted to be on radio. I stated my name and explained I wanted to make and have my three songs play on radio Phoenix during the motherland vibes. It was one of the first most challenging interviews I have ever had upto date because Peddle practically gave the radio I wanted so much and watched me I spoke.

He played all my songs, asked me what each song was all about, then he asked me what I saw myself in the next 5 years. I responded I would be known and be popular like Nasty D, MC Wabwino, Danny, Jk and Joe Chibangu…. He laughed so hard 🤣😂🤣😂. Up to date I still make ba Peddle laugh, it’s human nature.🤣😂

When the interview ended, he shook my hand and said “Awee ba mudala, muli ambitious”… After oh No and Munyaule came out he really played and pushed them hard on all his Radio shows (Local Rythms and motherland vibes)…

Zambia Chalo chesu! Danny Peddle mwela onse! Abana Bansansa….🇿🇲🇿🇲

