PETERSHAKES DEFENDS TRIPPLE M ZAMBIA OVER BABY SCANDAL



By Beatrice Chabaya



The Zambian entertainment industry has been abuzz with drama and controversy surrounding Triple M and Comfort, the daughter of the late King Dandy.



Revelations have been circulating on social media that Triple M got Comfort pregnant, allegedly leading to her dropping out of school.





However, the two parties involved, along with their families, had chosen to keep the matter private, until the passing of King Dandy.



Petershakes Kozo, a member of the renowned music group Peace Preachers, has come to Triple M’s defense, urging the public to respect the privacy of the individuals involved.





“Don’t punish or throw stones at Triple M just because they didn’t allow the public to know about their lives that didn’t need the public to know. You might be a public figure, but that doesn’t mean your family is public as well, and you decide and control what stays private and what stays public, he said in a post on his Facebook page today.





Petershakes also said that Comfort, who is turning 23 this year, is an adult capable of making her own decisions, unlike people’s claims.



“Comfort is not a young girl, she’s actually turning 23 this year, and she is able to choose who she can date and be with in this life,” he stated.



He expressed disappointment that some individuals had chosen to bring up the private matter at a time when the family is mourning.





“It’s unfortunate that some f00l decided to come out at such a time where the family is mourning and start bringing issues that the family decided to be private in the public and busy throwing stones and lying against him, Leave the two alone and let them mourn in peace”, he urged.





Petershakes concluded by cautioning against spreading lies and rumors, saying, “Imwe mulongana emo bwailila nemo bwachela nokuponya amafumo, bamo mwalifyala no one has ever said a thing about it, so why iyi inkale monga apaya muntu olo bapaya muntu? Let them be and stop spreading lies that are not even happening at all”.



©️Zambia Reports, 8th January 2025.