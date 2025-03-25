PETITION AGAINST THE TRANSFER OF LUAPULA WATER TO KAFUE
To:
The President of the Republic of Zambia
The Minister of Water Development and Sanitation
The Minister of Energy
The Minister of Green Economy and Environment
The Luapula Provincial Administration
From:
Concerned Citizens of Luapula Province
Subject: Opposition to the Transfer of Water from Luapula to Kafue
We, the people of Luapula Province, write to express our strong opposition to the proposed transfer of water from our province to Kafue in an attempt to address the national energy crisis. This project not only threatens the ecological balance of our region but also raises serious security concerns, given that the water is expected to be channeled through the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a region with ongoing security challenges.
OUR CONCERNS
Environmental Disruption
The removal of water from Luapula will disrupt the natural ecosystem, affecting fish stocks, agriculture, and the livelihoods of thousands who depend on our rivers and wetlands.
Economic Setback
Instead of extracting our water, the government should invest in hydroelectric power plants within Luapula. We have vast water resources that could generate electricity for the entire country while creating jobs and boosting our economy.
Unfair Exploitation of Resources
Luapula has remained one of the poorest provinces despite its rich natural resources. Taking our water without significant reinvestment in our region is unjust and will leave us even more vulnerable.
Lack of Consultation
There has been no meaningful engagement with the people of Luapula, our traditional leaders, or other stakeholders regarding this project. We demand transparency and inclusivity in any decisions affecting our resources.
Security Threats in the DRC
The plan to channel water through the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) poses a major security risk.
The region has experienced instability, armed conflicts, and governance challenges, which could jeopardize the safety and sustainability of the water project.
Any disruptions in the DRC, such as sabotage or political instability, could cut off Zambia’s water supply, worsening the crisis rather than solving it.
This move could also escalate diplomatic tensions if disagreements arise over resource control.
OUR DEMANDS
Immediate cancellation of the water transfer project.
Investment in hydroelectric power generation within Luapula.
A clear and inclusive development plan for the province.
Engagement with local leaders, experts, and residents to find sustainable solutions to the national energy crisis.
A full security assessment of any cross-border projects affecting Zambia’s natural resources.
We urge the government to reconsider this project and prioritize the development of Luapula Province in a manner that benefits both the local people and the nation as a whole.
Signed,
Augustine Mwewa
Independent Aspirant, Member of Parliament – Bahati Constituency
And the People of Luapula Province
I agree 100%. Why invest in such a risky project. What will stop DRC government, out of the blue, to start charging toll fees for water passing though their country for example. This is a silly project.
HAVING PEOPLE LIKE THIS MP WHO DO NOT THINK WIDELY IS VERY UNFORTUNATE. THE WATER IN THE LUAPULA RIVER BECOMES HIS WATER. THE GOVERNMENT CAN NOT MAKE A DECISION OVER HIS WATER. THE CHIEFS IN OUR LAND ARE CUSTODIANS OF THE LAND ON BEHALF OF THE GOVERNMENT. GOVERNMENT OWNS EVERYTHING WITHIN ZAMBIA. LET THEM RULE FREELY. YOU HAD YOUR TIME TO RULE LET OTHERS RULE ALSO. IT IS EXPENSIVE TO BUILD SO MANY DAMS IN LUAPULA GOOD S IT MAY SOUND WHEN A DUM ALREADY EXISTS AT KARIBA. WE DO NOT WANT TO START BORROWING AGAIN.
If Whites thought like us, they would have been no Panama Canal, no Suez Canal, No Kariba Dam, no man landing on the Moon, no exploration of the Universe, none of us speaking and writing English. We would still be speaking our tribal languages and warring one tribe against another in our tribal wars. Even now when we are supposed to be “educated”, we still discriminate and hate one another, solely based on Tribe.
You have nothing to fear this project will not materialize. There is no money to fund it and people will be busy with elections from beginning of next year.