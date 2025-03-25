PETITION AGAINST THE TRANSFER OF LUAPULA WATER TO KAFUE

To:



The President of the Republic of Zambia



The Minister of Water Development and Sanitation



The Minister of Energy



The Minister of Green Economy and Environment



The Luapula Provincial Administration





From:

Concerned Citizens of Luapula Province



Subject: Opposition to the Transfer of Water from Luapula to Kafue



We, the people of Luapula Province, write to express our strong opposition to the proposed transfer of water from our province to Kafue in an attempt to address the national energy crisis. This project not only threatens the ecological balance of our region but also raises serious security concerns, given that the water is expected to be channeled through the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a region with ongoing security challenges.





OUR CONCERNS

Environmental Disruption



The removal of water from Luapula will disrupt the natural ecosystem, affecting fish stocks, agriculture, and the livelihoods of thousands who depend on our rivers and wetlands.



Economic Setback



Instead of extracting our water, the government should invest in hydroelectric power plants within Luapula. We have vast water resources that could generate electricity for the entire country while creating jobs and boosting our economy.





Unfair Exploitation of Resources



Luapula has remained one of the poorest provinces despite its rich natural resources. Taking our water without significant reinvestment in our region is unjust and will leave us even more vulnerable.





Lack of Consultation



There has been no meaningful engagement with the people of Luapula, our traditional leaders, or other stakeholders regarding this project. We demand transparency and inclusivity in any decisions affecting our resources.





Security Threats in the DRC



The plan to channel water through the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) poses a major security risk.



The region has experienced instability, armed conflicts, and governance challenges, which could jeopardize the safety and sustainability of the water project.





Any disruptions in the DRC, such as sabotage or political instability, could cut off Zambia’s water supply, worsening the crisis rather than solving it.



This move could also escalate diplomatic tensions if disagreements arise over resource control.





OUR DEMANDS

Immediate cancellation of the water transfer project.



Investment in hydroelectric power generation within Luapula.



A clear and inclusive development plan for the province.





Engagement with local leaders, experts, and residents to find sustainable solutions to the national energy crisis.



A full security assessment of any cross-border projects affecting Zambia’s natural resources.





We urge the government to reconsider this project and prioritize the development of Luapula Province in a manner that benefits both the local people and the nation as a whole.



Signed,



Augustine Mwewa

Independent Aspirant, Member of Parliament – Bahati Constituency

And the People of Luapula Province