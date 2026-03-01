



PF ACTING PRESIDENT GIVEN LUBINDA AND HIS WIFE SURVIVES A ROAD ACCIDENT



Road Traffic Accident Involving Given Lubinda in Chilanga



Chilanga – A road traffic accident involving former Kabwata Member of Parliament, Given Lubinda, occurred earlier today in Chilanga.





According to sources at the scene, the vehicle was being driven by his wife at the time of the incident. It is reported that she failed to keep to her near side of the road, resulting in another vehicle hitting the front bumper.





Fortunately, no injuries have been recorded. The parties involved were later released from the scene.





Mr. Lubinda and his wife are reportedly heading to St. Ambrose to check on their child.