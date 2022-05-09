‘PF an ardent believer and defender of press freedom’

In life, personal or at professional level, “It’s better to look ahead and prepare, than to look back and regret,” advised Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

Today, Nickson Chilangwa, the acting PF secretary general, says his party is an ardent believer and defender of press freedom.

“The Patriotic Front (PF) has been an ardent believer and a strong defender of press freedom and freedom of the press. Throughout its existence, the party has worked closely with the media to ensure that journalists and media houses have the necessary support to execute their duties without fear of repression,” he claimed. “As we commemorate 3rd May, we wish to bring to the attention of government and all relevant stakeholders the following issues: the enactment of the freedom of information bill. As an ardent believer and strong defender of media freedoms, the Patriotic Front stands ready to support the enactment of the long-awaited access to information Bill. A lot of research and consultation has been done on this Bill and we beseech the UPND government not to renege on their promise to enact this piece of legislation.

There should be no further delays as this bill has extensively been discussed and debated of the years. The access to information law is not for the benefit of the media alone but it is for the benefit of the entire nation as this will enhance transparency and accountability on the part of those who have been entrusted with the mandate to govern our country. Further, it will enhance democracy and good governance as it equips citizens with the vital information that’s necessary for them to make informed decisions.”

No one can argue or doubt how PF under Michael Sata and Dr Guy Scott valued the media. Michael even while in opposition could deal with the public media, ZNBC, Zambia Daily Mail just as he openly engaged with the private media. But, the PF under Edgar Lungu became anti-everything. Any critical and independent minded media was treated as enemy of the state. And they fell on such media like a tonne of bricks! It is very nauseating – sour grapes – for Nickson and his party to launder themselves in this manner. If they want to repent, let them do so openly.

It will not do for them to play holier than thou today just because they’re in the cold – out of government. For those who were on the receiving end, Nickson’s statement is annoying. A mockery to the collectively intelligence of citizens who are yet to recover from the PF nightmare – the intolerance, brutality and wanton behaviour! And today, he can even be asking the UPND to enact access to information law when his party did not even utter the word ATI for 10 years they were in power! They’re only seeing its value today? How? Why?

This reminds us of Lucky Dube’s advice in his reggae hit Shut Up:



“Don’t close the door behind you

You might wanna go through it someday

Don’t burn that bridge

You might wanna cross it someday

Your best friends today

Could be your worst enemies tomorrow

Your worst enemies today

Could be your best friends tomorrow

Don’t burn the bridge

Don’t cross the door

And if you can’t say something good about somebody Oh shut up

And if you can’t say something about somebody Just shut up…

Don’t say those words that will hurt people

Don’t do those things that will hurt people

The things you say today

Will come and haunt you tomorrow

The things you do today

Will come and haunt you tomorrow

Do unto others as you would like them do unto you

And if you can’t say something good about somebody Oh shut up….”

Where would Zambia be today had the PF done what they are preaching today? In fact, all hooligans in PF should know that we are not as dull as they are. Least of all, we are not stupid that we can easily forget the trauma they put us in for seven crude years. If it were not for democracy, we would have nothing to do with the PF by now; not evening listening to them!

So, Nickson should not annoy Zambians with his rantings about the ATI bill or freedoms PF never promoted.