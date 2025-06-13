PF APOLOGIZES FOR CADRES THAT ISSUED TRIBAL REMARKS



Lusaka-12th June 2025



The Patriotic Front has apoligised for tribal remarks attributed to some unkown party cadres that issued tribal remarks at the Party Secretariat as shown in a viral video.





Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba regretted that the unidentified cadres issued tribal remarks.





He disclosed that the party leadership will identify thenpersons and take action.



He said the Party had mourned in peace and in a dignified manner and will not allow any persons to mar the remarkable achievement.





He said the party has been known to have a zero tolerance against tribalism and this is what gives the leadership power to condemn the nepotism, tribalism, regionalism as practiced by the government President Hakainde Hichilema.