PF APOLOGIZES FOR CADRES THAT ISSUED TRIBAL REMARKS
Lusaka-12th June 2025
The Patriotic Front has apoligised for tribal remarks attributed to some unkown party cadres that issued tribal remarks at the Party Secretariat as shown in a viral video.
Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba regretted that the unidentified cadres issued tribal remarks.
He disclosed that the party leadership will identify thenpersons and take action.
He said the Party had mourned in peace and in a dignified manner and will not allow any persons to mar the remarkable achievement.
He said the party has been known to have a zero tolerance against tribalism and this is what gives the leadership power to condemn the nepotism, tribalism, regionalism as practiced by the government President Hakainde Hichilema.
I hv tried to get informed on what has caused what Emmanuel Mwamba is condemning. I personally do not blame the PF cadres. This has been in the making since the early days of Zambia’s independence. The UNIP government’s policies on local language broadcasting on state radio created fashionable and unfashionable languages. Unfashionable languages are seen by some as a by-word for tribalism, disunity, backwardness and anything bad. Canadian scholar of social diversity in society Will Kymlicka has made findings that confirm the Zambian situation although his research was not based on Zambia.
