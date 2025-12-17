PF ARE JOKERS, THEY CAN’T REMOVE HAKAINDE  SAYS SWEAT DRIPPING JAY JAY  Banda

PF ARE JOKERS, THEY CAN’T REMOVE HAKAINDE SAYS SWEAT DRIPPING JAY JAY





By Henry MWENJENGA



One of the PF self exiled fugitives Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda has maintained that in its current state, PF can’t win and election.





Banda says PF is now full of jokers who are just dreaming about removing Hakainde Hichilema as President of Zambia.





He says currently PF can make him and others have heart attacks because of their lack of thinking.





Banda was speaking to Koswe from a room near the toilet which has no ventilation and was terribly hot such that sweat glands were dripping like saliva from someone who has seen something too sweet dangling around.- Koswe