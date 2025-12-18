PF ARE SELLOUTS, SAYS TONSE ALLIANCE  PARTNER PEOPLE’S PACT

PF ARE SELLOUTS, SAYS PEOPLE’S PACT



THE Patriotic Front (PF) party is a sellout which has again betrayed and failed the people of Zambia by voting for the illegal Bill 7, People’s Pact chairperson Peter Sinkamba has said.





And Sinkamba says the Tonse Alliance council of leaders will meet to review the role of the PF after its betrayal of the people of Zambia over Bill 7.





Commenting on the future of the opposition in Zambia ahead of next year’s general election, Sinkamba said Zambians were hurt by the betrayal of PF members of Parliament (MPs)who had voted for Bill 7.





“We are very disappointed with members of Parliament of the PF in the manner they voted.



