PF BRANDS ARRESTS OF MEMBERS AS BLESSING IN DISGUISE

…. It’s not the best thing that we would have wished for but they have made us strong – Hon Mundubile

Thursday, May 5, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)

While some UPND members are celebrating the opposition party members’ arrests, PF is seemingly beaming at the same as it insinuates that the ‘persecution’ is a blessing in disguise.

Speaking when he featured on 5FM’s ‘Burning Issue’ today, leader of the opposition in Parliament Hon Brian Mundubile disclosed that the said arrests have made the party stronger.

He said the arrests are not just about PF and individuals but Zambians.

“The arrests of party members have made us stronger. It’s not the best thing that we would have wished for but if you see now the resolve of most of the members, each time a member is arrested you look at how many members come to offer support,” he said.

“We didn’t see this in the beginning but slowly I think every member of our party now knows it’s not about PF anymore, it’s not about individuals anymore. It’s about Zambians. So our concern now is where our country is going. That is why if it is the PF member who is arrested, it is not the PF members alone who come to offer support, we have members and presidents of other political parties coming to offer support.”

Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile indicated that he asked that he discontinues serving as the party Legal Chairperson because he has a very demanding responsibility as leader of the opposition in Parliament.

He lamented that a lot of things were going wrong in the country.

Hon Mundubile however stressed the need for Parliament to ensure that they put this government on the right truck

“As you know now as a country we are going through a lot of things. The high cost of living, the political persecution, governance issues, so we really have to up our game as Parliament to ensure that we try and control those our friends in the executive so that they can govern using the rule of law, they begin to observe human rights, there are so many things that are going wrong,” he said.

“And I think many other institutions of governance have been compromised so far. The voice of the NGOs is totally quite these days….we haven’t heard much from our cooperating partners. The Judiciary I think they are doing a great job so far. So as Parliament we have also to ensure that we put this government on the right truck. Clearly if we left things to continue in a manner as we have seen them, we may have no country to talk about not too long from now.”