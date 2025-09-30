PF CADRES RANSACK SEAN TEMBO’S HOUSE TO DISRUPT A TONSE ALLIANCE MEETING



They have already started fighting, there are factions in Tonse alliances. One faction is being headed by Given Lubinda, another faction constsist of Sean Tembo among others, and the other group is with Peter Chanda





This morning the two functions, that is, of Sean Tembo and Given Lubinda were having meetings simultaneously.





Sean Tembo was having a meeting at his house where a number of PF leaders where invited that is Chris Zumani Zimba, Brian Mundubile, Mumbi Phiri, Mutotwe kafwaya, KBF among others.





Meanwhile Given Lubinda was at the PF Secretariat where he was also having a meeting with some other leaders.





Upon hearing of the two meetings Peter Chanda who is the president for new congress party mobilized cadres to go and disrupt the meeting at the Secretariat, from there they went to Sean Tembo’s house and the disrupted the meeting that was going on.





Thanks to the CDF police van that took the police to Sean’s house to save the situation because Sean had to make a quick phone call whilst hiding under the bed.