PF Central Committee Resolves On Issues Leading To Extra-ordinary General Conference Scheduled For March 2023

CENTRAL COMMITTEE RESOLVES ON ISSUES LEADING TO EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL CONFERENCE SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 2023

LUSAKA- Saturday, 17th December 2022

The Central Committee of the Patriotic Front has held its final meeting of the year.

The meeting resolved some of the contentious issues regarding the preparations leading to the Extra-Ordinary General Conference scheduled for March 2023 to elect a new party president.

The Meeting received a report on presidential candidates that successfully filed for nominations when the process closed on 31st October, 2022.

NINE CANDIDATES FILED

The meeting heard that nine candidates successfully filed for expression of intetest to stand for the party presidency. The Meeting heard that besides the eight aspirants that were publicly known, another aspirant in longtime businessman and Patriotic Front senior member, Hon. Goodward Mulubwa was among the candidates that had successfully filed their expression of interest to lead the party.

CONSTITUTIONAL CONFERENCE

The Meeting resolved to hold an Extra-Ordinary General Conference prior to the elective Extra-Ordinary Conference due in March 2023, to attend to outstanding issues and help modernise the Party Constitution.

To this effect, a Constitutional Review Commission has been set up headed by Chairperson for Legal Affairs and Lukashya member of parliament, Hon. George Chisanga.

Hon Chisanga will complete the earlier work of reviewing and amending the party Constitution that was started under the Mundubile led Constitutional Review Commission.

The Chisanga Commission has been tasked to prepare and submit the draft Constitution to the Central Committee Meeting scheduled for January 2023 fore initial approval before it is circulated to the wider membership.

ELECTIVE EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL CONFERENCE

The Central Committee emphasised that the elective Conference that will elect a successor to President Dr. Edgar Lungu will take place as earlier scheduled before 31st March 2022.

The Meeting tasked the Acting Secretary General, Hon. Nixon Chilangwa to ensure that processes of the Extra-Ordinary Constitutional Conference is held in a manner that did not disturb the scheduled elective Conference.

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES CAMPAIGN CALENDAR

The Meeting heard that a campaign schedule for presidential aspirants will be drafted by the Secretariat and will be brought for adoption in the next Central Committee Meeting due in January 2023.

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES

Presidential aspirants had an opportunity to address the Central Committee. The aspirants pledged unity of purpose and to promote the interest of the party during their media appearances.

Those present were; Hon. Chishimba Kambwili, Hon. Brian Mundubile, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Hon. Greyford Monde and Hon. Miles Sampa.

Further Secretariat was tasked with re-opening and providing a process for other persons that may still be interested in contesting the party presidency but couldn’t not meet the earlier deadline.

The Meeting encouraged especially youths or women prospective candidates to participate during the window which will be opened by the Acting Secretary General, Hon. Nixon Chilangwa.

THE LATE HON. TUTWA NGULUBE

The Meeting observed a minute of silence in honour of the late Member of the Central Committee, and Deputy Chairperson of the Legal Committee, Hon. Tutwa Ngulube.

Members took time to eulogise the work and legacy of Hon. Ngulube.

The meeting also invited Bishop Samson Kalwazi, former Bishop and spiritual father to Hon. Tutwa Ngulube to address the meeting on his last memories.

The Meeting also received the report that their concerns about the suspicious nature of Hon. Ngulube’s death was attended to when an autopsy was conducted.

The party will receive guidance from the family on the preliminary pathology report and results received so far and the family will guide on further tests that may be needed to be done.

The meeting was presided over by Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda and was supported by the National Chairperson, Hon. Davies Chama, Acting Secretary General, Hon. Nixon Chilangwa and the National Women’s Chairperson, Hon. Mulenga Kampamba.

Issued by;

Hon. Raphael Nakacinda

CHAIRPERSON OF INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY

PATRIOTIC FRONT