PF Chipangali MP Declines to Sign ECL’s Condolence Book, Citing Personal Grief





Chipangali Member of Parliament Andrew Lubusha says he will not sign the book of condolences for the late former President Edgar Lungu, insisting that a son does not sign a condolence book for his own father.



Mr. Lubusha explains that his absence from recent parliamentary proceedings is a direct result of the ongoing mourning period, stating he will not attend Parliament until after the burial of the late Head of State.