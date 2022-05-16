PF CLIQUE OF THIEVES SHOULD KEEP QUIET AND BE SHAMEFUL

The people of Zambia are offended by tactics of PF leadership calculated to divert their attention to the party misrule and plunder of the treasury by crying victim in the ongoing corruption crusade.

The people’s displeasure against the PF is justified given the depth of thieving that took place under its administration.

The UPND government will not betray the Zambians in ensuring full recovery of resources stolen from them.

It is evidently clear to all that the present mulfunctining of the economy is as a result of wide spread embezzlement of public funds leading to shortages of essential services such as drugs in hospitals.

The scandal of FTJ Chiluba University is testimony of the looting allowed under PF

We have noted shameful and disgraceful attempts by some PF leaders trying to defend the defrauding of citizens, especially our citizens in Luapula Province, over the abandoned FTJ University project.

Instead of being remorseful, apologise, and keep quiet in shame, they are still mocking citizens with explanations such as the buildings were there, but they don’t know where they have gone.

The UPND government has so far introduced a free education policy from grade one to twelve and is recruiting an unprecedented number of teachers from across the country.

This free education policy would have sat very well had the FTJ University been completed by now as more trainers and learners would have been absorbed in the education system in the Province without looking elsewhere.

But shameful, the likes of Nickson Chilangwa and other PF leaders who were elected from that part of the country to supervise development projects that side are today the ones defending the daylight robbery of resources meant for the university.

And these are the people who today can move around the country without shame and claim being victimised while urging the New Dawn government to ignore the past and just move on as if nothing happened.

Zambians are not foolish people and the earlier the PF realise the anger of the Zambian people against them, the better.

David Chikwanda

Deputy National Youth Information and Publicity Secretary- UPND